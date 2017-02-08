Downwind killer set to be sentenced Thursday

Marchello Cimmarusti, 41, is set to receive his sentence at 1 p.m. at the Beltrami County Courthouse. Cimmarusti admitted on Dec. 7, 2015, to killing Downwind, 31, and pleaded guilty to second-degree intentionally murder on April 18 of last year.

The two men who helped Cimmarusti burn and bury Downwind’s body -- Brandon Rossbach, 32 and Christopher Davis, 28 -- have already been convicted of and sentenced for aiding an offender. Neither man was involved in the act of killing Downwind.

Downwind’s disappearance triggered multiple community searches between Oct. 25, 2015, when her family reported her missing, and Dec. 7, 2015, when Cimmarusti turned himself in to police. Reality television personality Duane “Dog” Chapman even offered a $10,000 reward for information on Downwind’s whereabouts.

According to Cimmarusti’s guilty plea, he received a phone call from Downwind on the day of her death, during which she said one of their three children had broken their arm. Cimmarusti claimed during his plea that Downwind lied about the injury to get him to come home, but that when he tried to return to work he couldn’t find the keys to his vehicle.

While searching for his keys, Cimmarusti said, he discovered that money he set aside for utilities was missing. Cimmarusti argued with Downwind about the money and, he said, “lost control and snapped.” He claimed he put his hands around Downwind’s neck and pushed her up against the basement door.

Cimmarusti said that the next thing he remembered was standing at the top of the stairs, with Downwind on the basement floor at the bottom.

After finding that Downwind had no pulse, Cimmarusti left her in the basement and went shopping with his children. When he returned he contacted his friend Christopher Davis, who lived in St. Paul, for help. Davis traveled to Cimmarusti’s house from the Twin Cities.

Davis arrived at Cimmarusti’s house about about 11:30 p.m., according to testimony. He left for about two hours, and returned with Rossbach. The three men then loaded Downwind’s body into a vehicle and drove to a location northwest of Bemidji, where they burned and buried her.

After turning himself in and leading officers to Downwind’s body, Cimmarusti named Davis and Rossbach as accomplices. Davis pleaded guilty on July 19 to aiding an offender. Rossbach was found guilty of the same crime by a jury in October.

Rossbach was sentenced to 16 years and nine months in prison; Davis received a sentence of 10 years and three months.

Second-degree intentional murder has a severity level of 11 -- the highest possible aside from first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence -- according to Minnesota sentencing guidelines.