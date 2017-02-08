And now, after having served as president of the Bemidji Community Food Shelf for the past eight years, Beyer will officially step down today during the food shelf’s annual meeting.

“He lifts everyone up, you know, no matter who you are, where you come from, he is genuinely interested in everyone and genuinely concerned about everybody,” said Mary Mitchell, executive director of the food shelf, located at 1260 Exchange Ave. SE in the city’s industrial park.

The food shelf’s annual meeting, which will also serve as a time to honor Beyer, will be held at noon Thursday at Bethel Lutheran Church, 5232 Irvine Ave. NW.

The public is welcome to attend. A light lunch will be served. Beyer’s replacement as new board president will also be elected during the meeting.

Bemidji Community Food Shelf is run by 17 area churches and has been operating for 33 years. Last year, the food shelf served nearly 3,000 families and more than 800 individuals volunteered their time at the food shelf. The food shelf is largely supported by donations from the community.

When Beyer begin started working with the food shelf, the facility was located on Fourth Street Northwest across from Bemidji City Hall.

“We began to realize that the space we had was just too small and so we started looking for a place,” Beyer said.

In October 2012, the food shelf moved to it’s current location in the industrial park.

In the role of board president, Beyer had the responsibility to host both executive and board meetings and give presentations to different community organizations about the food shelf.

He also took on the role of off-hours volunteer coordinator; managing volunteers while the food shelf is closed.

“He comes in on evenings or weekends and takes groups,” said Mitchell. “That has been helpful to me. When he's not here and I step in, everyone looks at me and says ‘Where's Bill?’”

Thinking ahead, Beyer plans to stay involved with the organization.

“I might be part of the advisory committee, so if they wanted me to come and wanted to pick my brain or get some reflection of how I felt, or what I saw or what I thought,” Beyer said, “I think it is time to get somebody that has some other skills that can help move the food shelf ahead.”

