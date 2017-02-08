Crime report for Feb. 7

8:52 p.m. Deputies responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Grant Valley Road NW.

Assist

12:17 p.m. A 31-year-old male was arrested on Highway 2 NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Assault

9:33 p.m. Officers received a report of a brawl in the parking lot of the arena near the high school at the 3000 block of Division Street W. Upon arrival officers were advised that parents were yelling at each other and that there might have been some pushing going on. Everyone involved was gone upon officer arrival, and officers stayed in the area until the arena was cleared of hockey fans and players.

Warrant

7:35 p.m. A 22-year-old male was arrested on a warrant after fleeing on foot from officers responding to a shoplifting complaint at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

10:26 p.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop at the intersection of America Avenue NW and 3rd Street NW.

10:17 p.m. A 30-year-old male was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop at the intersection of 4th Street NW and 3rd Street NW.