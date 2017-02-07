Airport officials plan to apply for a grant from the Economic Development Administration Public Works program, operated by the U.S. Dept. of Commerce. The grant, Headwaters Regional Development Commission member Ryan Zemek said, is for regional economic development efforts in communities to foster job creation and private investment.

While the decision came during the board's regular meeting, the conversation about the resolution began a few hours earlier during its work session. At that time, the commissioners heard from Zemek and airport Manager Karen Weller about the project that that the authority is seeking federal funds on.

The presentation was made to the board because Beltrami County and the city of Bemidji jointly own the land and lease it to the Airport Authority. Therefore, both entities are required to be co-applicants for such a grant.

The project, Zemek said, is divided in two parts, with one portion being the construction of two "T-hangars" that can accommodate 10 planes with surrounding pavement. The second piece to the project is infrastructure work to a development area that's considered "shovel-ready."

The estimated cost for the project is $3,800,000 and Zemek said the EDA typically pays up to 50 percent of the total cost. As a result, the application will be a request for $1,900,000. The other funding for the project includes $1,280,000 from the Minnesota Department of Transportation Hangar Loan program and $620,000 provided by the airport authority.

The motion to approve the resolution received votes in favor from Commissioners Keith Winger, Richard Anderson, Tim Sumner and Reed Olson. Commissioner Jim Lucachick, meanwhile, voted against the resolution because he said the consultant fees attached to the project are too high.

"I continue to try to advocate for more reasonable consultation fee numbers," Lucachick said. "If we had more reasonable design fees, we could get more development done, more hangars built and that's been my push all along."

According to county documents, the architectural/engineering fees on the project come to $375,000.

Another item on Tuesday's agenda was a report from Richard Moore, director of county resource management, on the apportionment of tax forfeited proceeds in 2016. In total, the county had $989,086 in proceeds.

In Moore's presentation, the distribution was as follows:

• $173,090.07 to county development.

• $123,635.75 to timber development.

• $138,427.05 to acquisition and maintenance of county parks and recreational areas.

• $221,555.28 to the county's general revenue fund.

• $110,777.64 to the county's townships and cities.

• $221,555.28 to the county's school districts.