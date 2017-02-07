Richard Dean Derby, 28, has been charged with use of minors in a sexual performance video and possession of pornographic work involving minors.

According to a criminal complaint against Derby:

Beltrami County sheriff's deputies initially became aware of the videos on Oct. 20 when they received a report of a suicidal male at the 600 block of Spirit Lake Road. When deputies arrived at the scene they spoke to Derby's girlfriend, who said she discovered the videos on his smartphone and that they featured a 5-year-old girl she sometimes babysat.

After obtaining a search warrant investigators identified two videos apparently taken on the cell phone showing the child partially nude and in a sexually suggestive position. The child appeared to be following directions from a male who was filming her. Derby's girlfriend confirmed that the videos were taken in their apartment and that the shoes and pants visible in the video belong to Derby.

After speaking with Derby, deputies learned that he had consumed methamphetamine, whisky, vicodin and household cleaners in an attempt to kill himself, according to court documents. He was transported to the Sanford Bemidji medical center, then airlifted to Fargo for additional medical care.

After he was released from the hospital on Oct. 22 he did not return to his apartment. The initial complaint stated that efforts to locate Derby were unsuccessful and his current whereabouts were unknown, but he is now listed as an inmate at the Beltrami County Jail. His next court appearance had not been scheduled as of noon Tuesday.