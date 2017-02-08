“Gardening 101” lecture series starts

The first lecture will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 9. Master Gardener Wally Peck will present “Seed Starting.” Attendees will learn about supplies, tools and techniques for starting a vegetable, perennial and annual plants. The second lecture will be held Thursday, Feb. 23.

“Gardening 101” is sponsored by the Friends of the Bemidji Public Library and the Beltrami County Master Gardeners. The Friends of the Bemidji Public Library will provide refreshments. Feel free to bring a brown-bag lunch to the lectures.