Family night at Buena Vista

Programs include tubing, skiing, or snowboarding. Activities include equipment, lift ticket and a special meal ticket. Family skiing and snowboarding will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Cost is $26. Family tubing night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Cost is $17. For more information or to register visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1850.