The 73rd edition of the event, scheduled from June 29 to July 4, will take place along Fourth Street Northwest between America Avenue and Bemidji Avenue.

Additionally, the Bemidji Jaycees, who're organizing the carnival, said the parking lot near City Hall and some of Minnesota Avenue near Fourth Street will be utilized.

Throughout the event, those portions of the city streets will be closed and blocked off.

"We spent the last two years at the Sanford Center and we were really happy to be at that location. We mainly moved there because of the construction at the Paul Bunyan Park," said Jaycees President Josh Peterson at a press conference Tuesday. "Now with the development at the South Shore, though, it has posed some new challenges for us. Because of that, we decided to look back at our history."

That decision, Peterson said, led the Jaycees to selecting the Fourth Street staging area that was previously used in 1995.

Along with the space on the street, Peterson said the entertainment tent and some concessions will return to its original location at Paul Bunyan Park near the waterfront.

While the carnival is open, rides and games for the youth will be set up along Fourth Street while rides for older individuals will be placed in the parking lot near City Hall and along the section of Minnesota Avenue.

"We're also working with the Bemidji Downtown Alliance this year," Peterson said. "We're making sure that all the businesses are able to take part in the event while also bringing any concerns they may have to us, so it will be a success for all that are involved."

The Jaycees also unveiled a new official logo for the Water Carnival in 2017, featuring both Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox. As the calendar gets closer to June, Peterson said announcements related to scheduling, street light banners and the fireworks display will be issued.