Area garden classes schedule set
BEMIDJI -- Garden classes, on a variety of different subjects, will be held over the next few months. Classes are held at 10:30 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, the classes are free. Donations, which are used for printing costs, are accepted. The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, Feb. 28, on the second floor at Birchview Senior Living in Hackensack. Class will focus on herbs.
Tuesday, March 14 on the second floor at Birchview Senior Living in Hackensack. Class will focus on house plants.
Tuesday, March 21 on the second floor at Birchview Senior Living in Hackensack. Class will focus on deer proofing, with plants that are offensive to deer.
Wednesday, April 19 at Country Gardens in Backus. Class will be focus on planting. Cost is $18.50, which includes basket, soil, addictities and maintenance through May.
For more information, call Mary (218) 675-5818.