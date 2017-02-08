Search
    Area garden classes schedule set

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 7:27 a.m.

    BEMIDJI -- Garden classes, on a variety of different subjects, will be held over the next few months. Classes are held at 10:30 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, the classes are free. Donations, which are used for printing costs, are accepted. The schedule is as follows:

    • Tuesday, Feb. 28, on the second floor at Birchview Senior Living in Hackensack. Class will focus on herbs.

    • Tuesday, March 14 on the second floor at Birchview Senior Living in Hackensack. Class will focus on house plants.

    • Tuesday, March 21 on the second floor at Birchview Senior Living in Hackensack. Class will focus on deer proofing, with plants that are offensive to deer.

    • Wednesday, April 19 at Country Gardens in Backus. Class will be focus on planting. Cost is $18.50, which includes basket, soil, addictities and maintenance through May.

    For more information, call Mary (218) 675-5818.

