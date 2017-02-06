Albrecht: State of the city is 'strong'

She described a regional center with a burgeoning population—"If it seems like the streets are busier than ever, or you feel like you're in a traffic jam in Bemidji, it isn't surprising."—that is younger than the state's median age and poorer than the state's median household income that nonetheless boasts a strong economy.

"Our community is booming," Albrecht said, citing a rise in building permits that she claimed hit record highs the past two years and steady 3 percent increases in city population. "Every sector seems to have good news. Our healthcare facilities are expanding, we are building a new elementary school, BSU continues to have strong enrollment, industry continues to thrive, tourism is strong, and our retail sector is booming."

Despite "significant" turnover there, Albrecht held up the Sanford Regional Event Center as an investment that has produced tens of millions of dollars worth of economic activity. She said the city council is looking for ways to reduce the center's tax impact on city property owners.

"Just over about 5,000 parcels in this city fund the entire subsidy," Albrecht said, referring to the roughly $350,000 deficit that area taxpayers foot to keep the center breaking even, which Bemidji-area leaders say is far outweighed by the greater economic benefits. "So we ask ourselves, 'is this an equitable way to fund a community investment that is a regional center draw?'"

A hospitality tax, she told the gallery at the City Council's meeting, would reduce the center's reliance on property taxes and shift its cost to visitors.

Albrecht said the city's building official and his staff processed and permitted tens of millions of dollars worth of "new construction value" in the city, and said many other major projects were on deck for 2017. She also mentioned the city's road reconstruction efforts, restoration projects, and a "renaissance" on the city's northern commercial area, which she said has several new stores and restaurants.

"Our downtown also continues to thrive and the new summer music series was a huge success, exactly the kind of event that generates excitement for our community" Albrecht said, flanked by the rest of the City Council and high-level city staffers.

Upcoming projects in the Bemidji area include Gene Dillon Elementary School, a new cancer center, an independent medical clinic, a new arts center, and mixed-use commercial areas featuring condos and office and retail spaces, she said.

Albrecht said understanding the "two Bemidjis"—the "haves" and "have nots"—is a challenge facing the city that will require community support and participation.

"Residential units currently under construction or planned are market rate, leaving our community without enough housing choices for low-income families," Albrecht said.

Other challenges she listed were completing the city's comprehensive plan, developing relationships with area tribes, improving lake quality, and settling litigation against the city, which she said is a regular entry on her list of challenges for the year ahead.

"The work that the city is doing today sets Bemidji on a course to be successful into the future," Albrecht said. "I invite the community to continue to support and join us on our journey."