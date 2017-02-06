Crime report for Feb. 3 - 5

9:40 p.m. Saturday. An 18-year-old female was arrested for domestic assault after deputies responded to a report of an out-of-control female at the 15700 block of Big Turtle Drive NE.

Assist

2:59 p.m. Friday. Deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a 35-year-old female on Highway 89 NW.

DWI

2:11 a.m. Friday. A 40-year-old female was arrested for drug DWI and fifth-degree drug possession and a 33-year-old male was arrested for a felony warrant and fifth-degree drug possession during a traffic stop.

7:35 p.m. Saturday. An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a rollover crash at the intersection of Highway 2 SW and Carr Lake Road SW.

2:03 a.m. Sunday. A 31-year-old male was arrested for DWI after deputies responded to a vehicle crash at the 4300 block of Division Street W.

7:12 p.m. Sunday. A 32-year-old male was arrested for DUI at the 9000 block of Division Street W.

Traffic Stop

5:22 a.m. Saturday. A 25-year-old female was arrested for multiple charges during a traffic stop at the intersection of Lakewood Drive NW and Highway 71 NW.

Warrant

12:40 a.m. Friday. A 38-year-old female and a 53-year-old male were arrested on warrants at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.

2:36 a.m. Friday. A 36-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the intersection of Roosevelt Road SE and Sparrow Lane SE.

8:18 p.m. Saturday. A 23-year-old male, a 25-year-old female and a 29-year-old female were arrested for warrants and other charges after deputies received a report of a vehicle fire at the 2100 block of Roosevelt Road SE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday - Sunday:

Assist

1:55 p.m. Friday. Officers placed a 31-year-old male in jail on an arrest and detain hold at the 600 block of America Avenue NW.

DWI

12:31 a.m. Saturday. A 27-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive NW and Park Avenue NW.

2:06 a.m. Saturday. A 28-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the intersection of 2nd Street SE and Pershing Avenue SE.

1:58 a.m. Sunday. A 20-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the intersection of 3rd Street SE and Lincoln Avenue SE.

Fire

2:44 p.m. Friday. Deputies received a report of a small fire at the 1700 block of paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Violations/Court Orders

3:59 p.m. Friday. A 24-year-old male was arrested at the 500 block of Beltrami Avenue NW for violating an order for protection.

12:35 p.m. Saturday. A 29-year-old male was arrested for probation violation and drug charges at the intersection of Birch Lane NE and 17th Street NE.

Warrant

8:38 p.m. Friday. A 42-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 300 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

8:11 p.m. Saturday. A 50-year-old male was arrested on a warrant after an officer responded to a request to remove an intoxicated male from a business at the 200 block of 4th Street NW.

12:49 a.m. Sunday. A 24-year-old female was arrested on an out-of-county warrant at the 800 block of America Avenue NW.