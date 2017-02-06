According to a release from the city, those in Ward 4 who are unable to get to the City Hall polling place on March 14 may vote absentee either in person at City Hall or by mail. The special election, ordered to fill the vacancy left by Reed Olson who resigned from his position after being sworn in as member of the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners, has eight candidates.

Those candidates include David Lalone, David Kostamo, Jim Thompson, Linda Lemmer, James Ravnikar, Richard Lehmann, Patrick Plemel and Justin Beaulieu.

Bemidji City Hall is located at 317 Fourth St. NW and the clerk's office can be reached at (218) 759-3570. The city's website is www.ci.bemidji.mn.us/.