'Coffee with a Cop': BPD program aims to humanize police

The Beardsleys have used the house, which will open as a Lake Bemidji Bed and Breakfast this spring, to host holiday meals for police unable to spend time with their families while on duty, and have held frequent breakfasts for officers. On Friday, the couple opened their home to the public for a "Coffee with a Cop" event meant to allow citizens to get to know local police.

"We really love being part of the community," said Dick Beardsley. "We love what the officers do for us...so we really want to support our officers.

"They're just a great bunch of guys and gals, and so we were really happy when we heard about this coffee with the cops."

The Bemidji Police Department eventually hopes to hold the event once a month. So far, there have been three gatherings at different locations and times of day, with varying turnouts. Friday's event attracted seven civilians, with three police officers present.

Chief of Police Mike Mastin said the event allows the public to interact with police in a nonconfrontational way.

"It's just an open opportunity to ask questions, to get to know us," Mastin said. "We've had conversations just today about running, where I came from, and just got to know people."

Most of the questions posed to Mastin and other officers are about quality of life concerns, or how to solve problems without involving law enforcement.

"The majority seem to be questions of curiosity," Mastin said. "There might be instances where they don't necessarily want to call police and get them involved, but now they have the opportunity to ask casually."

Angie Gora, Bemidji State University's summer program director, said she hopes people will feel more at ease around officers after attending events like Friday's.

"I think it helps to decrease the intimidation factor and help people realize that law enforcement officers can also be a resource for the community, and not just enforcing," Gora said. She attended with her husband Keith, a BSU psychology professor.

"As BSU employees we're always curious about how to make our campus safer, and proactive measures we can take to provide a quality experience for our students," Angie Gora said.

The Beardsleys plan to continue to host holiday meals and breakfasts for officers, and would like to host another "Coffee with a Cop" event in the future.

"I think the community will find out that they're part of the community," Dick Beardsley said. "They're just like you and I, and that's their job, and they do it very well. I think that something like this really puts everybody more at ease."