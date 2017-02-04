AAD Shrine Circus returns to Bemidji in April

The circus will feature lions, tigers, flying trapeze artist and the Shrine clowns, a release said. Advance tickets cost $19.25 for adults and $14.25 for children. Day-of-show tickets cost $23.25 for adults and $18.25 for children. Elephant and pony rides will be available on the main floor one hour prior to showtime.

Tickets are available through www.ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at (800) 745-3000, and the day of the event at the Sanford Center pickup window.