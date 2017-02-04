AAD Shrine Circus returns to Bemidji in April
BEMIDJI -- The AAD Shrine Circus return to Bemidji for one night only in April.
The circus is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in the Sanford Center Arena,1111 Event Center Drive NE. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
The circus will feature lions, tigers, flying trapeze artist and the Shrine clowns, a release said. Advance tickets cost $19.25 for adults and $14.25 for children. Day-of-show tickets cost $23.25 for adults and $18.25 for children. Elephant and pony rides will be available on the main floor one hour prior to showtime.
Tickets are available through www.ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at (800) 745-3000, and the day of the event at the Sanford Center pickup window.