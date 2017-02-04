1,000 books before kindergarten event

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Public Library will host a kickoff event for its “1,000 Books before Kindergarten” program at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the library, 509 American Ave. NW. Local author Don Houseman will host a special story time. The new program promotes reading to newborns, infants, and toddlers, and encourages parent and child bonding through reading.