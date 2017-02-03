Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Bemidji man who triggered Code Red Alert charged

    Crime report for Feb. 2

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 2:25 p.m.

    Sheriff’s Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Disorderly Conduct

    10:37 p.m. A 43-year-old female was arrested for a probation violation at the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue NW.

    SWAT

    7:42 p.m. A 20-year-old male was arrested after a SWAT callout regarding a suicidal male with a firearm at the 1000 block of East Avenue NE.

    Warrant

    1:01 a.m. A 30-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 300 block of Court Avenue.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Assist

    12:07 p.m. A juvenile female was arrested on an apprehend and detain order at the 1100 block of 1st Street E.

    SWAT

    7:42 p.m. A 20-year-old male was arrested after threatening subjects at the 1000 block of East Avenue NE.

    Warrant

    2:46 p.m. A 22-year-old female was arrested for outstanding warrants at the 1200 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    6:58 p.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant at the 800 block of America Avenue NW.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalCrimecrime reportBemidjibemidji police departmentBeltrami CountyBeltrami County Sheriff’s Office
    Advertisement
    randomness