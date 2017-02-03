Search for 'Eva' and 'Edith' gets national attention

AirCorps staff noticed the women's names while they were restoring a P-47 Thunderbolt last month and asked: "Who are Eva and Edith? Can we find them?" on a blog post. CNN.com picked up their search story this week, and staff at the plane restoration firm say they've traced the wing to the Buffalo, N.Y.-based Curtiss-Wright Co., where it left the factory in March 1944.

"Notes, signatures, and measurements were often written on the inner surfaces of aircraft during manufacture, sometimes for convenience and sometimes for posterity," Sara Zimmerman, AirCorps's business coordinator, wrote in a blog post on the company's website. "Could these two ladies have possibly fathomed that 72 years after becoming part of the 'army at home' their signatures inside a P-47 would still exist as evidence of their contributions?"

The first clue to the mystery women's identities was the plane's model number: P-47D-23RA. The "RA" meant it was produced by Republic Aviation in Evansville, Ind., Zimmerman wrote. But further research indicated that Republic licensed Curtiss-Wright to build nearly identical models in order to meet wartime demand, which led staff to the Buffalo manufacturer.

Eva and Edith were presumably part of the massive stateside workforce that built thousands and thousands of tanks, ships, and planes during the second World War. The workers were predominantly women because most of the country's men were fighting overseas, and they earned the collective nickname "Rosies" after "Rosie the Riveter," a now-infamous feminist and cultural icon inspired by the women working to support the war effort.

"While the design, engineering, and sheer power of the fighters in the shop warrant reverence, it is truly the tales of the people who surrounded them, in service to country, that make them shine a bit brighter," Zimmerman wrote.

Eric Trueblood, a senior vice president at AirCorps, said staff there were "blindsided" by the amount of interest in their search.

The company is asking for tips to help them identify the mystery "Rosies": (218) 444-4478.