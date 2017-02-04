Rossman earns 2016 Woman of Achievement Award

DKG is an organization of professional women educators whose purpose is to support women educators throughout their teaching careers and lifetime. Rossman has been a member of Delta Kappa Gamma since 2004.

An educator for 35 years, Rossman has served as a media specialist in the St. Paul School District from 1980 to 1985, at St. Philip's School in Bemidji from 1985 to 1986 and in the Bemidji Public School District from 1986 to 2017. She is the Library and Media Specialist in both Central Elementary and Horace May schools, carrying a full load of classes and managing the entire library system for both schools. Rossman supported the effort to bring Renaissance Reading into Bemidji Schools to promote reading and to provide a system for matching students to the most beneficial level for reading success.