Bemidji man who triggered Code Red Alert charged

Jordan Henry Nubbe was arrested Thursday night after a 20-minute standoff with police. He is now charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm, one charge of reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality and one count of obstructing the legal process.

Police responded to the 1000 block of East Avenue NE at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday night after Nubbe’s mother called law enforcement and reported that her son was standing outside her house with a handgun, according to a criminal complaint. When officers arrived at the home, Nubbe had left. At this time, police issued a Code Red Alert for residents near the Sanford Center and on the east side of Lake Bemidji, advising them to stay inside and lock their doors.

The area encompassed by the alert included Lincoln Elementary School, where more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles were parked Thursday evening. The Bemidji Ambulance Service, the Bemidji Fire Department, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal apprehension assisted the Bemidji Police Department.

After responding to the scene, officers noticed a set of footprints leading away from Nubbe’s mother’s home. They located Nubbe in a gazebo at a nearby residence.

According to the complaint, Nubbe stood facing officers with a cell phone in his right hand and his left hand in his front pocket. Officers asked Nubbe to show them his hands, the complaint said, but he did not comply. According to a news release from Chief of Police Mike Mastin, Nubbe allegedly told officers “he could get off a few shots before they could shoot him.”

After the 20-minute standoff in what Mastin called “extremely cold and dangerous conditions,” SWAT members arrived and shot Nubbe with “less lethal shotgun rounds,” the complaint said. Nubbe was then apprehended and transported to a hospital before being taken to the Beltrami County Jail.

In a statement given to officers after his arrest, Nubbe admitted that he did have a gun and fired a round outside of his mother’s home.

Nubbe appeared briefly in court Friday morning, with his left hand heavily bandaged. He will be held without bail on charges of probation violation. A judge set bail for the new charges at $50,000 without conditions and $30,000 with conditions.