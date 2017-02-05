North Country Snowmobile Club supports Carnegie
The North Country Snowmobile Club recently made a donation to the Friends of the Carnegie Library, whose mission is to restore and preserve the historic Carnegie Library building in downtown Bemidji. The donation will go toward construction of a new addition with an elevator at the rear of the Library. The new entrance will make the Carnegie completely accessible
and ADA-compliant. The North Country Snowmobile Club has supported causes by making charitable gambling donations to organizations in the Bemidji area for 40 years.
For more information on the history of the Carnegie Library or to make a donation, visit www.savethecarnegie.org. Donations to the Bemidji Carnegie fund are managed through the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, and are fully tax- deductible. For questions or further information contact Kay Murphy at (218) 759-3570 or by email at carnegie@ci.bemidji.mn.us.