Red Lake students compete in History Day competition
On Jan. 25, Academy students at Red Lake Middle School and Red Lake High School students competed in their school History Day Competition. Students researched and presented History Day projects related to the theme "Taking a Stand in History." Projects were judged and select projects were chosen to move onto the next level of competition, regionals. This year the Northwest Regional Competition will be held March 6 at Bemidji State University.
Students, and their projects, moving onto regionals include:
Junior Individual Exhibit
• Amber McNeal - Lavender Scare
• Azlynn Jourdain - Stonewall Riot
• Karen Guise - Irena Sendler: A Life Saver
• Ken Sayers - Sitting Bull
Junior Group Exhibit
• Nataya Neadeau, TeAnndra Pemberton-Kingbird, Santana Cloud - Cesar Chavez
• Kelanna McClain, LaTayla Pemberton, Sierra May - Little Rock Nine
• Anna Duque, Kiah McKenzie, Alexys May - Montgomery Bus Boycott
Junior Individual Website
• Thomas Sayers - Gettysburg Address
Junior Group Website
• Justice Iceman, Bruce Taylor - Harriet Tubman
Senior Individual Exhibit
• Violet May - Standing Tall
• Daylen French - Emancipation Proclamation
Senior Group Exhibit
• David Smith, Jalen Kelly - Chief Pontiac's Rebellion
• Angel McClain, Cimone Spears, Autumn May - Nelson Mandela: Stand Against Apartheid
• Kaylynn Chaboyea, Joelle Droulliard - The Hiding Place
• Celina Seki, Erin Lussier, Tori Seki - The Fall that Started It All
Senior Group Documentary
• Liz Barrett, Quinten Chaboyea - He Who Is Spoken To: Taking a Stand for Future Generations