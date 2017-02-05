Students in the News - Sunday Feb. 5

Local students are listed by name and hometown: Samuel Boyer, Bemidji; Hannah Gregg, Bemidji; Noah Holter, Bemidji; Taylor Nord, Bemidji and Camille Merschman, Bagley.

The award honors the late D.J. Robertson, the first dean of UND's University College and a faculty member for 37 years.

Bemidji students named to UND list

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—More than 770 students were named to the University of North Dakota Roll of Honor for the 2016 Fall semester.

Local students from Bemidji include Stephanie Frey, Haley Gregg and Nicholas Swanson.

To qualify for the President's Roll of Honor, a student must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.80 or higher. The student must also have earned a minimum of 30 semester hours and have completed a minimum of 12 hours at the close of the semester, eight of which must be fore traditional letter grades.

Area students named to dean's list at UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D.— More than 1,300 students were named to the dean's list for the Fall 2016 semester at the University of North Dakota. Area students are listed by name and hometown: Camille Merschman, Bagley; Justin Nelson, Bagley; Samuel Boyer, Bemidji; Ashley Dolezal, Bemidji; Stephanie Frey, Bemidji; Haley Gregg, Bemidji; Hannah Gregg, Bemidji; Noah Holter, Bemidji; Taylor Nord, Bemidji; Levi Rickert, Bemidji and Nicholas Swanson, Bemidji.

The dean's list comprises students whose grade point average are in the top 15 percent of the enrollment in each of the University's degree granting colleges and schools. A student must have completed no fewer than 12 semester hours of academic work for the semester, of which eight or more hours must be graded work rather than "satisfactory/unsatisfactory.

Yerbich earns honor at Valley City State

VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Jasmin Marie Yerbich, of Bemidji, was named to the Valley City State University dean's honor roll for fall semester 2016. The dean's honor roll recognizes students who completed 12 semester hours or more of classes for which grade points are earned with a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Local students of Delta Theta Kappa at BSU

BEMIDJI—Local students are participating this year in Bemidji State University's Delta Theta Kappa sorority. Bemidji students are listed by name, year in school, major and role in sorority: Kisun Morris, Bemidji, senior, community health, president and Harley Walker, Bemidji, sophomore, psychology, rookie.

Delta Theta Kappa, which originated on Halloween in 1967, is the only active sorority at Bemidji State University. The group started in BSU's Birch Hall residence hall with three members, and today it supports the betterment and success of the university, its students, the Bemidji community and its members.

Eriksson named at Azusa Pacific University

AZUSA, CA.—Anna Eriksson, of Bemidji, was named to the academic Deans' List at Azusa Pacific University. Eriksson, an allied health major, is honored for a fall semester 2016 academic standing of a 3.5 or better grade-point average. Eriksson is joined by 2,175 other students receiving the same honor.

Siemers named to list in Wisconsin

CONCORDIA, Wis.-- Michelle Siemers, of Bemidji, was named to the fall honors list for the 2016-2017 academic year. Siemers is a freshman studying human resource management. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.50 GPA.

Local students named to dean's list at Bethel

ST. PAUL—Local students have been named to the dean's list for academic excellence for the fall 2016 semester at Bethel University in St. Paul. Students from Bemidji are listed by name, class, and parents names: Matthew Eriksson, senior, Peter and KaySue Eriksson; Kayla Hewitt, senior, Terry and Robin Hewitt and Mackenzey Thunem, sophomore, Keith Thunem.

The dean's list honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater.