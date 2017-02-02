Some brought cake, others carried placards and a large banner was on prominent displays.

But Jourdain wasn't there to hear his loved ones sing "Happy Birthday." The now-18-year-old went missing Halloween night and, despite large-scale searches by family members and law enforcement, has not been seen since.

"It's pretty rough lately," said Alexandra Tanner, Jourdain's aunt. "It's been a long three months here with no information yet and not knowing where he's at, it's hard."

Tanner decided to hold a public candlelight vigil just two days ago. Jourdain's family originally planned to gather privately, but noticed there are fewer missing posters hanging up around town and wanted to remind people Jourdain still has not been found.

"We are still looking," Tanner said. "We're still asking people to come forward with any information they have."

Jourdain's cousin Logan Cloud said the family has come together to support each other.

"We're just trying to stay strong for each other," Cloud said. "It's a real sad event that happened but we're hoping this (vigil) can kind of bring everybody closer together again."

Red Lake One Stop donated a birthday cake with Jourdain's picture on it. Before his disappearance, Jourdain was on his high school's basketball team; many players attended the vigil.

Jourdain's sister Danielle Jourdain said she was grateful for the turnout. Supporters of all ages braved temperatures in the negatives to be there for the family.

"It's really nice, especially seeing all his friends from school and everything and his friends from the basketball team here," she said. "They've been here pretty much since Day 1."

The Bemidji community and a variety of law enforcement agencies searched the area for the missing teen. In the days following his disappearance from the Nymore area in south Bemidji, more than 50 members of the public searched along Roosevelt Road Southeast and U.S. Highway 2.

The Bemidji Police Department and police reserves, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force and other agencies have assisted with the search and have used dogs and sonar to explore lakes in the area. By mid-November, 85 officials from 16 different agencies were involved.

Police do not consider Jourdain a runaway, and his family still hopes he will be found safe. He is described as a 6-foot-4-inch, 175-pound Native American male with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans. Anyone who has had contact with Jourdain or knows his current whereabouts should contact the law enforcement center at 218-333-9111.

"He's a goofy kid, he's a really good kid," Danielle Jourdain said of her brother. "He's nice, he's funny, he's got nephews and nieces that really miss him. He's got a long life to live so we'd really like him home."