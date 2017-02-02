In a statement provided at 9:48 p.m., Chief of Police Mike Mastin said the subject is being transported by ambulance to Sanford for evaluation.

An earlier statement revealed that police were looking for the man, who Mastin said had a gun. Police issued a Code Red Alert at about 8 p.m. Thursday night for residents near the Sanford Center and on the east side of Lake Bemidji. Residents were advised to stay in their homes and lock their doors.

The area encompassed by the alert included Lincoln Elementary School. More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles, including Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office cars, a SWAT van and an ambulance were parked outside the school Thursday evening.

Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Jim Hess said the elementary school was locked down and later closed, and students and spectators for an elementary basketball game were escorted out to their cars. Hess said he didn’t think police had searched the school and doubted the subject was ever inside.