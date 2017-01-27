Rooting for the Beavers

Three Bemidji State University hockey fans cheer during a North Star Cup semi-final game against St. Cloud State University Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)
Three Bemidji State University hockey fans cheer during a North Star Cup semi-final game against St. Cloud State University Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Beavers lost 2-1.
