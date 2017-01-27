"I get the feedback that it's 'not the type of city they expected,'" Hengel said. As a result, Hengel and other members of the community have worked to rebrand Bemidji as a regional hub for northwest Minnesota.

And thanks to a metro publication, the endeavor just received a boost.

Twin Cities Business, a magazine that covers industry and economics both in Minneapolis and St. Paul, as well as across the state, made Bemidji the focus point of a 10-page story in its February issue. The feature, titled "Bemidji 2.0" explores many angles of the city's rise, such as growing businesses, BSU, Sanford Health and the South Shore.

"I stopped by and talked to Dave (Hengel) in August, and he started mentioning all of these things. So, I started doing some of my own homework and thought it was a unique, untold story," said Twin Cities Business Editor in Chief Dale Kurschner. "It was multi-focused, but the main subject of it was how a collection of diverse businesses and community leaders came together for a vision and executed it very well."

When the project was launched, Kurschner said, he conducted 10 research interviews and then the writer, Gene Rebeck, did even more to get the full scope.

To celebrate the new article, a special event was held Thursday evening at the Mayflower Building. At the celebration, Hengel said the story is an opportunity to change the area's narrative.

"Not enough people know about the story of our transition from a rural town to the economic center we are today," Hengel said. "We will use this for marketing, it will be a centerpiece for our campaign in rebranding Bemidji."

February's Twin Cities Business magazine has been published, and Kurschner said the online version should be available soon. The Mayflower Building acquired multiple copies for people to read, too, Hengel said.

According to Kurschner, the magazine has a monthly readership of 76,000.