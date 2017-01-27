Crime report for Jan. 26

4:57 p.m. A 26-year-old woman was arrested in the 54000 block of Alverayne Avenue Northeast in Waskish for a warrant.

Drugs

10:08 p.m. A 33-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of Nature Road Northwest and Mac Court on drug charges..

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls on Thursday.

Assault

1:08 a.m. Officers arrested two juveniles and a 22-year-old man in the 500 block of 19th Street Northwest for assault.

7:52 p.m. A 24-year-old woman was arrested in the 400 block of Central Avenue Southeast for assault.