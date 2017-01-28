Threats to Trump at BHS trigger Secret Service investigation

Bemidji police were first alerted to the messages on Monday afternoon, Sgt. David Markert said, and handed the investigation to the service the next day.

Lakeland Public Television reported yesterday the messages -- one of which read “if no one kills Trump I will do it myself” -- were written by a pair of students.

Staff at the police department’s records office said an official incident report is still in the works.

Federal law prohibits threatening a president or president-elect and stipulates a maximum sentence of five years for the offense, but the context of a threat is important, according to the U.S. Attorney's’ Office.

“Proof that threatening words were uttered in a context such that a reasonable person would interpret them as mere political hyperbole, idle talk, or jest indicates that the words do not constitute a threat within the scope of the statute,” the office’s website reads. “However, it is the view of the Department that an actual intent to carry out a threat is not a requisite to violation of the statute.”