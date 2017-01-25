The meeting, held in the Beltrami County Administration Building with a crowd of veterans and legislators listening in, was the latest in the push for an area veterans home that has lasted about a decade.

For roughly 10 years, leadership in Beltrami County has worked with officials in Montevideo to create two new veterans homes in the state.

According to Beltrami County Veterans Service Officer Scotty Allison, the federal government has provided the state with the opportunity to build facilities to house 140 veteran beds. As a result, the number would be split for the two areas, with a 70-bed facility in Montevideo and another in Bemidji to serve northwest Minnesota.

"It's one-third state funding, and two-thirds federal to build. Then, what happens once you have it built is there's a formula put together to determine who pays for the services," Allison said. "Some of it's state, some of it's federal and a small portion is private."

If constructed, the proposed building would be a mixture of a nursing home and an assisted living facility with a footprint of 94,932 square feet, and the building itself at 88,865 square feet. The cost to build such a facility is estimated at $30 million.

With the project yet to move forward, though, Allison said proponents still have a long way to go.

"We're at square one. We have a new crop of legislators in there and they're wrestling with the biennium budget and working with the governor," Allison said. "Are we closer than we were 10 years ago? Yes. But are we further along than we were three years ago? I don't think so."

"With a project like this, if we had to go ahead today and it goes rapidly through the process, we still wouldn't be able to put someone in a bed for roughly three years," said Jim Lucachick, Beltrami County commissioner and task force chairman. "That's just the long and short of what it takes to develop these projects. It's still a long way even after we say 'we've won.' This is just something that we have to continue with."

While plenty of work remains, though, Lucachick also said the proposed location of the project is still a major selling point.

"We have the services necessary to take care of a facility like this. Bemidji is capable of pulling this off, we have the resources that are needed," Lucachick said. "We just have to continue to keep pushing forward, because we know there's a need to serve our veterans."

According to Allison, in 2015 there was an estimated population of 27,658 veterans living in northwestern Minnesota.