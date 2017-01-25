Crime report for Jan. 25, 2017

Recommended for you

Assist

11:32 p.m. Deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol in the arrest of two men, ages 18 and 20 and a 24-year-old woman on Highway 2 for a stolen vehicle.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls on Tuesday:

Warrant

12:00 a.m. A 30-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of Highway 71 and Anne Street Northwest for a warrant.

10:12 p.m. A 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested in the 2400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive Northwest on warrants.

Stolen vehicle

3:25 a.m. A 20-year-old man was arrested in the 800 block of 29th Street Northwest for a stolen vehicle.

Assault

3:35 p.m. A 30-year-old man was arrested in the 1900 block of Norton Avenue Northwest for domestic assault.