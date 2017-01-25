As a member of the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission, Kostamo said he has gained a deep interest in Bemidji, which helped to spark his candidacy.

An environmental health specialist for the Bemidji Area Indian Health Service, Kostamo, 48, said he’s been a resident of the First City on the Mississippi for 11 years and had considered running for office for much of that time. He said he wanted to take a run at a council for eight years but hadn’t seen the right opening.

“About a year ago, though, I thought if an opening came up, it would be the right time to put my name in,” Kostamo said.

With his campaign underway, Kostamo said he’s focusing on issues related to Bemidji’s history and its future. For example, one of the priorities Kostamo said he’d want to be involved with as a councilor is the project to restore the interior and exterior of the Carnegie Library.

Regarding the coming years in Bemidji, meanwhile, Kostamo said his focus is on further development of the South Shore area.

Additionally, Kostamo said he’s also interested in the possibility of expanding the city’s water systems.

“I would like to look into water facilities around Lake Bemidji,” Kostamo said. “Right now, there are a lot of individual systems and I’d like to see more community water facilities. That’d be something to work on with the county as the city doesn’t go all the way around the lake.”

Kostamo is one of eight individuals running for the Ward 4 position on the council. The other seven candidates include campaigning for the seat are David Lalone, Justin Beaulieu, Jim Thompson, Linda Lemmer, James Ravnikar, Richard Lehmann and Patrick Plemel.

The special election to determine the winner, ordered after Reed Olson resigned the position to become a member of the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners, will take place March 14.

If a candidate earns more than 50 percent of the vote in the March election they will win the seat. However, if no candidate reaches that amount, another election will take place with the two highest finishers.

The filing period for the Ward 4 position closed Monday.