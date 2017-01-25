According to a press release from the center, the board of directors have elected to no longer seek funds because of the inaction in 2016 from the Legislature, which failed to pass a bonding bill in the last session. The release states that the board determined continued bonding debates will cause further delays and that an alternate path to expansion is necessary.

The effort to expand the dental center was launched many years ago as a response to the building becoming too small to meet the needs of patients. In 2016, the center treated more than 21,000 patients, a 60 percent increase from 2014.

Initially, the NDAC leadership had planned a $9 million project to construct a new building. The plan called for a new building to be constructed for $6 million and the remainder of the funds be spent on property and equipment. In order to make it possible, the board submitted the project as a request in the state bonding bill.

The bill was not passed in 2016, though, and legislators never reconvened in St. Paul for a special session to make another attempt. For Jeanne Larson, NDAC executive director, the hopes aren’t high for a bonding bill in 2017, either.

“I’d imagine even if there was a bonding bill, we would likely turn it down. Even to access the funds, if it were to pass, is quite an extensive process,” Larson told the Pioneer. “With that said, if we can get a general appropriation in the Health and Human Services finance bill, that would be welcome. We have been able to use that before and that’s just a general grant.”

As a result of the uncertainty in the capital, the board has chosen a smaller scale, multi-phase approach that includes renovating the current structure and making additions as funds allow.

The release from the NDAC states the first phase, which will create a 15 percent increase in capacity, can begin immediately. The project includes remodeling the lower level of the building allowing for offices, storage and servers on the first floor to be relocated. The space on the main floor will then be made into two new patient treatment rooms. Funds have also been secured to equip these rooms, which are expected to be operational in 2017.

Additionally, the NDAC said that HVAC systems and lighting in the building are also being upgraded.

Beyond this year, Larson said that a master plan for the entire expansion of the NDAC is being developed with a goal of completion this fall. Moving forward, the NDAC stated that additional investments will be needed to proceed with the full expansion and that fundraising efforts will reflect the master plan.

“We hadn’t been able to raise as much money in the past year because funders were waiting to see what would happen in the bonding issue,” Larson said. “That really tied our hands. It’s really become clear that we can’t wait for them to act, the demand for people in northwest Minnesota is too great.”