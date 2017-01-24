Discussion on Enbridge Line 3 on Wednesday

Panel participants include Helen Condo, Levi Brown, Marty Cobenais, Michael Lane and Jordan Morgan, according to a release.

Enbridge's plans to replace its 1,097-mile Line 3 pipeline that runs from Alberta, Canada, through northern Minnesota to Superior, Wis. To maintain integrity with its pipeline system, the company said the project is to decommission the current pipeline, which was put in use in 1968, and build a new Line 3 that takes a route farther south after it reaches Clearbrook, Minn., then east across Minnesota to Wisconsin.