Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena wrestling continues solid season

The Bears topped the Rangers 48-15 and the Warriors 48-27.

“Deer River is super tough in the low weights, up to 132 pounds,” said head coach Jay Reiplinger. “I think we were down close to 20 points before we scored any. We beat them up top and they had some open weights that we took advantage of.”

Reiplinger applauded seniors David Foster and Mason Preston, junior Jaden Seelye and sophomore Ian Frenzel for their matches last Friday and Saturday.

“Ian Frenzel wrestled well. He had one heck of a match against a kid from Kenyon-Wanamingo, who was ranked third in the state,” Reiplinger said. “Mason Preston (also) wrestled really well.”

Foster and Seelye came from behind on the second day of the tournament to pin their opponents giving BCLB a nice point boost.

“A couple of key wins were Jaden Seelye, who was down 14 points and ended up pinning his opponent so that was an 11-point turnaround for the team event,” said Reiplinger. “David Foster was also down by quite a bit and he ended up pinning his opponent too.”

Reiplinger has praised his team for their hard work throughout the season.

“They’re wrestling really tough,” he said. “I’d like to thank the fans for coming out at the home events. The boys and coaches really like to wrestle in front of our home crowd.”

The Bears will head to Thief River Falls on Saturday for a tournament at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.