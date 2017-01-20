Blackduck Lady Drakes top Laporte after loss to Northome

“I think they played really hard (against Laporte) and it was good to see that they didn’t quit,” said head coach Pete Ofstedal.

Senior captain Michaela Sparby led the Lady Drakes with 32 points and sophomore and fellow captain Haley Murray added six points.

Other scorers against the Wildcats were junior Deja Palmer with two points; freshmen Zoey Mills and Jada Landis with four and three, respectively; and eighth-graders Alexa Sparby with seven points and Johanna Swedberg with four points.

Though the defense has improved greatly, Ofstedal hopes to strengthen offense and shooting skills.

“We’ve done a number of techniques to make it easier for the young kids to move the ball,” he said. “It’s very easy to do when you’ve played the game for 100,000 hours rather than the few hours they’ve played.”

In Friday’s game, a 41-44 loss, Sparby again led the team with 21 points against the Mustangs.

Contributing players were Mills with five points; Swedberg with one; and Palmer and Murray with four each.

The Lady Drakes travel to Walker tonight to take on the always-challenging Wolves (8-2).

“If we judge success by hustling, I don’t think there’s any reason why we can’t beat them,” said Ofstedal.