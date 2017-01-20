Leading scorers for the Drakes were senior forward Ike Volk with 32 points, sophomore forward Brody Savich with 14 points and sophomore guard Mark Kingbird with 11 points.

“Northome is a great opponent, and a big rival. Our inexperience at the guard position showed up (but) I was glad we played hard all the way to the end. Those games build character,” said head coach Adam Ziegler.

One setback for the Drakes last week was senior forward Ian Cease was in foul trouble most of the game, Ziegler said, and ultimately fouled out.

“Playing without one of our captains is tough because he is a great leader,” he said.

However, the Drakes rebounded from the defeat when they traveled to Laporte on Tuesday and defeated the Wildcats by a final score of 71-63.

“We came out flat (but) after that our defensive intensity picked up and we were able to gain control of the game,” said Ziegler.

Volk led the Drakes with 21 points and 12 rebounds, followed closely by Cease who added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kingbird, Savich and sophomore center Kobe Arp tallied 11, nine and eight points, respectively.

Next up for the Drakes will travel to Walker at 7:30 p.m. tonight.