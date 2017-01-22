Nielsen, Holzhueters honored by farm bureau

Dave Nielsen

A local family owned agriculture business, Northwest Mechanical, was started in 1960 by brothers, Ben and Bill Nielson. Originally established as an auto body shop, the brothers started selling Massey-Ferguson tractors and equipment in 1961, becoming a full line dealership to serve all agricultural equipment and mechanical needs in Beltrami County and the region.

In the beginning, his uncle, Bill Nielsen worked mostly with the shop and service area while his father, Ben Nielsen worked with sales and parts. In 1983, Bill Nielsen passed away leaving Ben and Dave with the business. In 1984, the business added the Bobcat line of machinery, thus adding the name "Bobcat of Bemidji."

Dave Nielsen was born, raised, and continues to live in Beltrami County. He has worked with the family owned business for more than 40 years. Since high school, he has worked in the shop, parts, sales, managing, and ownership for the last 20 years with his wife Laurie and family.

This past fall, Dave sold the business to a local regional company, Ironhide Equipment Inc. who plans to continue the great mechanical service for Beltrami County agriculture and the region.

Vern and Sandy Holzhueter

Since 1995, Vern and Sandy Holzhueter have been helping house and board poultry projects for numerous 4H students, several hundred 4H animal projects in total. In addition, the Holzhueters have worked tirelessly in providing more Agricultural Education in the various barns like the Kiddie

Barn of the Beltrami County Fair. The Holzhueters have helped students living in apartments in Bemidji, while raising and boarding their 4H projects at their farm.

Originally from Menominee, Wis., Vern moved to Beltrami County in 1974 and has just recently retired from the United States Postal Service as a rural letter carrier. He was in this position for the past 35 years. Sandy continues to work at Sanford Medical as a Laboratory Technologist for the past 43 years. She was born and has lived in Beltrami County her entire life. Vern has volunteered his service on the Beltrami County fair board for more than 20 years and has served as president for the last nine years. He is a member of the Minnesota State Fair Poultry Committee and holds a seat on the Board of Directors of the Minnesota State Poultry Association.

Much of Holzhueters work has been behind the scenes, but one thing that is certainly visible is all the work of beautifying our Beltrami County Fairgrounds, a release said.