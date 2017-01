Pictured from left to right are Andrea Ohnstad, Club executive director along with local McDonald’s marketing managers Mandy Klinefelter and Jackie Matheny. (Submitted photo)

McDonald's held a grand opening event Nov. 11 to showcase its new location at 1245 Paul Bunyan Drive. During the event, McDonald's management selected the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area as their local nonprofit partner and donated 20 percent of the proceeds from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. McDonald's raised $2,000 to invest in local youth through the club's year-round academic, health and leadership programs.