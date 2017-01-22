Students in the News - Sunday Jan. 22

Hamrin named to honor roll at Baylor

WACO, Texas— Sarah B Hamrin, of Bemidji, was among the more than 3,900 Baylor University students were named to the Dean's Academic Honor Roll for the 2016 fall semester. Hamrin is studying in the School of Music. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be an undergraduate with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Area students named at Morris

MORRIS—Several area students were named to the University of Minnesota, Morris Dean's List for the fall 2016 semester. To be eligible for the list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.66 or higher while taking 12 or more credits, with two-thirds of these credits on the A to F grading system. Students are listed by name and hometown: Lillian Fulton, Bemidji; Katie Lewis, Bemidji; Katie Goose, Laporte and Shelby Floan, Solway.

Kovacovich named at Luther College

DECORAH, Iowa—Bradley Kovacovich, a Luther College junior from Bemidji, has been named to the 2016 fall semester Dean's List.

Luther College's fall 2016 dean's list includes 717 students including 114 first-years, 182 sophomores, 181 juniors and 240 seniors. To be named to the list, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades.

Anderson named to honor list

WAHPETON, N.D.—The North Dakota State College of Science has named 362 students to its fall semester 2016 president's honor list. Julia Anderson, of Solway, was named to the president's honor list. Anderson is studying paramedic (EMT) technology. The honor list recognizes students who have achieved grade point averages of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours.