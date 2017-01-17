Annual candlelight ski set for Thursday

Winter Trails is a national event that offers those new to snow sports an opportunity to try snowshoeing or cross-country skiing for free. Cross-country ski and snowshoe equipment will be available for use.

Luminaries will be lit at dusk to guide skiers and snowshoers along a half-mile groomed loop. Families can warm up with a cup of hot chocolate and enjoy s’mores at the bonfire, a release said. Visitors are also encouraged to walk or hike the trail. If temperatures or sledding hill conditions deteriorate, the event will be rescheduled.

For more information, call the Deer River Ranger District office at(218) 246- 2123 or Itasca Area Community Education at (218) 246- 8241 ext. 60227. Check the Forest Facebook and Twitter sites for any event or weather updates.