Test your home: January is National Radon Action Month

Radon is a naturally occurring colorless, odorless radioactive soil gas. Radon levels can accumulate indoors. Houses can suck air from the soil and that draws radon gas in through the foundation.

Radon poses a significant health risk and is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers. The health department recommends that homeowners conduct an inexpensive, do-it-yourself test of their home for radon during Radon Awareness Month in January.

You can obtain a test kit from the Beltrami Public Health/Family Health at no cost while supplies last by contacting the Community Service Center at 616 America Ave/ NW, Suite 130, Bemidji, or by calling (218) 333-8140 or (888) 881-7801.

The number of homes in Minnesota that have been tested for radon has increased more than threefold since 2010. However, only about 1 percent of properties in the state were tested in the most recent five-year period, according to an analysis released last week by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The same analysis of test data from 2010-2014 found that two in five homes — about 40 percent — have dangerous levels of radon. Radon is measured in picocuries per liter, or pCi/L, with 4pCi/L or above considered dangerous. The average level of radon in Minnesota homes is about 4.6 pCi/L, more than three times the national average.