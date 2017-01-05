The aircraft is a Cessna 150 that can reach speeds of 100 mph. Walsh said the craft is a general training plane and something easy and simple to maintain.

"It's something you can get your pilot license in and something to get your first flights in," Walsh said.

The three-year journey to acquiring the Cessna has been all about generating an interest in aviation, said Walsh.

"We've been working on getting more support. A saying we have about the club is that it's for 'Fun, fellowship and flying,'" Walsh said. "It's about bringing people together with an interest in aviation and generating an interest about flying. It's also about providing access to aviation for people who wouldn't have been able to experience it otherwise."

The club has different levels of membership. For example, Vice President Erik Hokuf said an individual can get a $3,000 membership that allows them to fly the Cessna. Others, meanwhile, can get a free social membership with the club if they don't want to fly the Cessna or if they already have a plane of their own.

"The social membership is for those who just want to be part of it," Walsh said. "One of the benefits to the flying club is just the interaction. You talk to pilots and get a chance to learn things that they've learned. It's all about keeping each other active in flying."

Walsh said the club hopes to someday buy another plane and expand membership even more. Currently, the club has 21 social members and nine members who use the Cessna.

For more information on the club, email info@bemidjiflyingclub.org.