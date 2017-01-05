United Way's venture grant program underway
BEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area is now accepting applications from local non-profit human service agencies for its Venture Grant program.
The application deadline is Wednesday, Feb 1.
The United Way of Bemidji Area’s Venture Grant Program awards special project grants up to $2,500 to nonprofit organizations in the Bemidji area with a 501(c)(3) designation. Projects that qualify for application should address unmet human service needs and/or be preventative in nature.
Additional guidelines and the application are available on the United Way’s website, www.UnitedWayBemidji.org, under Our Work/Grant Opportunities.
For more information, contact the United Way of Bemidji Area at (218) 444-8929. Grants awarded will be announced by Tuesday, Feb. 28.