United Way's venture grant program underway

The application deadline is Wednesday, Feb 1.

The United Way of Bemidji Area’s Venture Grant Program awards special project grants up to $2,500 to nonprofit organizations in the Bemidji area with a 501(c)(3) designation. Projects that qualify for application should address unmet human service needs and/or be preventative in nature.

Additional guidelines and the application are available on the United Way’s website, www.UnitedWayBemidji.org, under Our Work/Grant Opportunities.

For more information, contact the United Way of Bemidji Area at (218) 444-8929. Grants awarded will be announced by Tuesday, Feb. 28.