Cancer help group to meet Jan. 10

All meetings are now scheduled on the 2nd Tuesday night of each month. This month’s discussion, “Encouragement During Life’s Struggles,” will be presented by Pastor Jim Fretheim, who will share stories, help and texts to encourage patients and caregivers during the struggles they might experience on their cancer journey.

The goal of this support group is to share information, understanding and hope with patients, caregivers and friends, all included on the cancer journey. The monthly meetings begin promptly at 7 p.m. and finish about 8:30 p.m. After the meeting there is an informal opportunity for participants to interact with the presenter, meet one another and share their stories.

For more information, contact Tom or Yvonne Sunnarborg by phone at (218) 751-8343 or by email: artroom@paulbunyan.net or call Sanford Bemidji Cancer Center at (218) 333-4600.