The oaths, administered by Ninth District Judge Paul Benshoof, were taken by newly elected District 2 Commissioner Reed Olson as well as re-elected District 5 and District 4 Commissioners Jim Lucachick and Tim Sumner.

Immediately following the ceremony, a pair of unanimous votes took place electing Sumner as Board Chair for 2017 and District 3 Commissioner Richard Anderson as Vice-Chair.

"I'm looking forward to coming here and serving the community," Sumner said once the processes were finished. "It was a long tough campaign and now we can move toward some of the things we campaigned on. We campaigned on building a better Beltrami County. I'm hopeful that we can do that. We don't always agree on things, but we agree that we need to continue to work hard for our constituents."

Following other agenda items, the commissioners began a reorganizing process for potential appointments to various county committees. While many of committees remained the same, there were some alterations:

• District 1 Commissioner Keith Winger to the Headwaters Regional Development Committee, the Land Review Committee and the Northwest Regional Radio Board.

• Anderson to the Primewest Health System Committee.

• Sumner to the Association of Minnesota Counties Natural Resource Policy Committee.

• Olson to the Bemidji Regional Airport Authority, the Kitchigami Regional Library Committee, the Hope House Committee, the Paul Bunyan Transit Joint Powers Board and the Minnesota Rural Counties Caucus.

• Lucachick to continue serving on the Veterans Home Committee.

After discussing possible appointments, the board decided to revisit the topic at its next meeting and review committee schedules to see if they will work or if alterations are needed.

At the conclusion of Tuesday's regular session, Sumner proposed a new initiative for the summer, where each commissioner will set up meetings in their districts as part of an effort to reach out to communities and be more available to residents.

Minnesota Innovation Institute

Before its regular meeting, the board convened for a work session where they heard an informational report about the Minnesota Innovation Institute, or MI2, a regional training program. The presentation was given to the commissioners by Mary Eaton of MI2 and Greater Bemidji Economic Development Director Dave Hengel.

Starting in 2013, Eaton said the program now serves between 150-200 participants per year and assists multiple regional manufacturers in hiring skilled employees. Its training is done face-to-face, online or a combination and can be completed in one to four weeks.

Moving forward, Eaton said MI2 intends to work with the Workforce Impact program, the county's new employment training program launched Monday, to continue supporting the regional workforce.

"As a county commissioner, I see this as a key opportunity for us," Lucachick said. "I'm behind you, whatever we can do to help you moving forward, I'm all for it."