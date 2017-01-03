In all, the Bemidji area received about 6 inches of new snow, with some locations receiving more and some less in the past 24 hours, according to spotter reports on the National Weather Service website.

School was delayed two hours in Bemidji on Tuesday, as it was for most regional communities, and plows were out clearing city streets and rural highways and roads early, and residents were shoveling and plowing out the snow.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a no-travel advisory for counties north and east of Beltrami—areas that had several inches more of new snowfall—but that was lifted by late afternoon Tuesday.

According to the weather service's spotter reports, Crookston received 10 inches of snow, while Roseau and Warroad in Roseau County both 13 inches of powder dumped on them during the storm. Other communities and their snowfall totals were: Warren, 7 inches; Sebeka, 7 inches, Grand Forks, N.D., 9.2 inches, Argyle, 9 inches, Fargo, N.D., 9.5 inches, Graceton (Lake of the Woods county), 16 inches.

On the heels of the snow is a cold snap expected to last the next few days. The Bemidji area forecast calls for a Wednesday high temperature of 7 below, with wind chill values as low as 32 below. The temperature will drop 20 below (34 below wind chills) on Wednesday night.

Wind chill values of 35 below are forecast for Thursday, and the rest of the week should remain below zero much of the time until Monday, when the forecast calls for a high of 17 degrees.