Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Free fly-tying class in Bemidji

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 8:01 a.m.

    BEMIDJI -- A free, fly-tying class is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Garden Pub and Grill, 111 Central Ave. SE in Bemidji.

    Sponsored by the

    Sponsored by Trout Unlimited Headwaters Chapter 642, set and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. with fly-tying beginning at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome; the intermediate and advanced students will be tying a pike fly with Jeff Korbel. Hook size 2-3/0 using squirrel tail, craft fur, lead wire, flash, dumbbell or standard eyes, a release said. Bob Wagner will tie egg patterns for trout and panfish with beginners. If you need equipment, it is provided free of charge, but you need to reserve by calling Wagner at (218) 766-7757.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalBemidji
    Advertisement
    randomness