Free fly-tying class in Bemidji

Sponsored by Trout Unlimited Headwaters Chapter 642, set and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. with fly-tying beginning at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome; the intermediate and advanced students will be tying a pike fly with Jeff Korbel. Hook size 2-3/0 using squirrel tail, craft fur, lead wire, flash, dumbbell or standard eyes, a release said. Bob Wagner will tie egg patterns for trout and panfish with beginners. If you need equipment, it is provided free of charge, but you need to reserve by calling Wagner at (218) 766-7757.