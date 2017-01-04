Autism informational meeting Jan. 12

The meeting will be an informal chat group for parents, grandparents, siblings, family members or friends of those who have an Autism Spectrum Disorder, a release said. The meeting is open to anyone who wants to learn more about Autism and Asperger’s Syndrome from parents and caregivers with children of all ages who have been diagnosed with ASD, the reelase said.

Registration is not required. For more information, contact Beth VanEngelenhoven at (218) 556-1948 or Beth Humphrey at (218) 368-2130 or visit www.bemidjiautismnetwork.org.