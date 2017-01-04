MLK event set for Bemidji
BEMIDJI -- A Bemidji Inclusivity and Diversity event has been scheduled for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16.
The event will be 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Boys & Girls Club of Bemidji, 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW. Events include a peace march, a diversity panel of speakers, a community potluck meal and a dance, organizers said.
The peace march will start at 4 p.m. and will walk down 15th Street and Paul Bunyan Drive and back to the Boys & Girls Club. The panel is expected to start at 4:45 p.m. and a potluck dinner at 5:15 p.m. with the dance to follow.