Crime report for Dec. 30-Jan. 2

Recommended for you

6:12 p.m. A 20-year-old man was arrested in the 5200 block of Theater Lane Northwest for a felony warrant.

9:03 p.m. An 81-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of Roosevelt Road Southeast and Sunnyside Road for DWI.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Saturday.

4:29 a.m. An 18-year-old man was arrested in the 51000 block of Wind Flower Drive on an outstanding warrant.

8:49 p.m. A 56-year-old woman was arrested in the 200 block of Summit Avenue West in Blackduck on an outstanding warrant.

11:56 p.m. A 27-year-old man was arrested for DWI and fleeing on foot in the 6400 block of Irvine Avenue North.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Sunday.

12:54 a.m. A 50-year-old man was arrested for DWI at the intersection of 26th Street Northwest and Beltrami Avenue.

2:06 a.m. A 25-year-old man was arrested on Allens Bay Drive Southeast in Cass Lake on a warrant.

4:37 a.m. A 25-year-old woman was arrested in the 1100 block of Porcupine Road Southeast in Cass Lake for property damage and a drug crime.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Monday.

7:43 p.m. A 33-year-old woman was arrested in the 400 block of Bemidji Avenue North on an outstanding warrant and cited for driving with a license after revocation.

11:37 p.m. An 18-year-old man was arrested on Summit Avenue East in Blackduck for property damage.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday.

4.59 p.m. A 34-year-old man was arrested on a felony warrant in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue South during a disorderly conduct call.

3:10 p.m. A 28-year-old man was arrested in the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue Northwest for solicitation of children to engage in sexual conduct and drug possession.

4:22 p.m. A 42-year-old man was arrested for solicitation of a minor in the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue Northwest

7:57 p.m. A 34-year-old woman was arrested in the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive Northwest for DWI.

9:47 p.m. A 28-year-old woman was arrested for a felony controlled substance crime, a warrant, obstructing the legal process and fourth degree assault.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Saturday

1:08 a.m. A 31-year-old man was arrested for an outstanding warrant in the 600 block of Second Street Southeast.

9:31 p.m. An 18-year-old man was arrested for a felony warrant at the intersection of Fourth Street Northwest and Irvine Avenue.

1:50 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was arrested at the intersection of Birchmont Drive Northeast and 23rd Street for DWI.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Sunday.

12:23 a.m. An 18-year-old man was arrested on Railroad Street Southeast for fleeing an officer on foot and minor consumption.

1:07 a.m. A 19-year-old man was arrested in the 1400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive Northwest for domestic assault and underage consumption.

3:44 a.m. A 44-year-old man was arrested in the 200 block of Fourth Street Northwest for domestic assault.

2:13 p.m. A 37-year-old woman was arrested in the 1200 block of Bemidji Avenue North for disorderly conduct and trespassing.

10:03 p.m. A 26-year-old man was arrested in the 1400 block of 30th Street Northwest for a warrant and giving a false name.

Bemidji Police Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Crime, Beltrami County Jail