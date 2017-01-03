Search
    Crime report for Dec. 30-Jan. 2

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 3:06 p.m.
    Sheriff’s Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Friday.

    Warrant

    6:12 p.m. A 20-year-old man was arrested in the 5200 block of Theater Lane Northwest for a felony warrant.

    DWI

    9:03 p.m. An 81-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of Roosevelt Road Southeast and Sunnyside Road for DWI.

    The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Saturday.

    Warrant

    4:29 a.m. An 18-year-old man was arrested in the 51000 block of Wind Flower Drive on an outstanding warrant.

    8:49 p.m. A 56-year-old woman was arrested in the 200 block of Summit Avenue West in Blackduck on an outstanding warrant.

    DWI

    11:56 p.m. A 27-year-old man was arrested for DWI and fleeing on foot in the 6400 block of Irvine Avenue North.

    The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Sunday.

    DWI

    12:54 a.m. A 50-year-old man was arrested for DWI at the intersection of 26th Street Northwest and Beltrami Avenue.

    Warrant

    2:06 a.m. A 25-year-old man was arrested on Allens Bay Drive Southeast in Cass Lake on a warrant.

    Disorderly conduct

    4:37 a.m. A 25-year-old woman was arrested in the 1100 block of Porcupine Road Southeast in Cass Lake for property damage and a drug crime.

    The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Monday.

    Warrant

    7:43 p.m. A 33-year-old woman was arrested in the 400 block of Bemidji Avenue North on an outstanding warrant and cited for driving with a license after revocation.

    Property damage

    11:37 p.m. An 18-year-old man was arrested on Summit Avenue East in Blackduck for property damage.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday.

    Warrant

    4.59 p.m. A 34-year-old man was arrested on a felony warrant in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue South during a disorderly conduct call.

    Sex crimes

    3:10 p.m. A 28-year-old man was arrested in the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue Northwest for solicitation of children to engage in sexual conduct and drug possession.

    4:22 p.m. A 42-year-old man was arrested for solicitation of a minor in the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue Northwest

    DWI

    7:57 p.m. A 34-year-old woman was arrested in the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive Northwest for DWI.

    Drugs

    9:47 p.m. A 28-year-old woman was arrested for a felony controlled substance crime, a warrant, obstructing the legal process and fourth degree assault.

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Saturday

    Warrant

    1:08 a.m. A 31-year-old man was arrested for an outstanding warrant in the 600 block of Second Street Southeast.

    9:31 p.m. An 18-year-old man was arrested for a felony warrant at the intersection of Fourth Street Northwest and Irvine Avenue.

    DWI

    1:50 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was arrested at the intersection of Birchmont Drive Northeast and 23rd Street for DWI.

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Sunday.

    Obstruction

    12:23 a.m. An 18-year-old man was arrested on Railroad Street Southeast for fleeing an officer on foot and minor consumption.

    Assault

    1:07 a.m. A 19-year-old man was arrested in the 1400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive Northwest for domestic assault and underage consumption.

    3:44 a.m. A 44-year-old man was arrested in the 200 block of Fourth Street Northwest for domestic assault.

    Disorderly conduct

    2:13 p.m. A 37-year-old woman was arrested in the 1200 block of Bemidji Avenue North for disorderly conduct and trespassing.

    Warrant

    10:03 p.m. A 26-year-old man was arrested in the 1400 block of 30th Street Northwest for a warrant and giving a false name.

